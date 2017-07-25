Man receives life in prison for 2015 North Fort Myers murder

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 19-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for an October 2015 Suncoast Estates killing.

Manley Shane Sigman, whose address was listed on the 2700 block of Winona Drive when he was arrested, was accused of fatally shooting the victim, who was in a screened-in lanai, and fleeing the scene.

Sigman was convicted on counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting at, within, or into a dwelling or building, the state attorney’s office said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the hip, abdomen, chest, hand and shoulder. He later died.

Sigman’s case will be reviewed in 25 years because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, according to the state attorney’s office.