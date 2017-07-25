Lee County Sheriff’s Youth Activities League offering fun programs
FORT MYERS, Fla. In a world so full of technology, kids are often cooped up in the house. This year, local authorities are looking to change all of that by offering programs for your children that are both fun and educational.
Lieutenant Larry King of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the WINK News studio to tell us more about what they have to offer.
For more information, click here.
|Reporter:
|Corey Lazar
CoreyLazarWINK
|Producer:
|Rachel Rothe