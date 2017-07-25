Hot & humid, few spotty showers for Tuesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 95 degrees with humid conditions and a few areas of spotty showers Tuesday, meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“So you have the heat, you have the humidity, 105 (degrees) is what it’s going to feel like during the hottest part of the day,” Devitt said.

Throughout the later parts of the week, areas of Southwest Florida could see a mixture of scattered and isolated storms with increased clouds are expected in the forecast, Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here.