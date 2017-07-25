Fort Myers woman claims top prize in $10M scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. A Fort Myers woman claimed a top prize in the $10,000,000 Fortune scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said Tuesday.

Annefrances Holahan chose to receive a lump sum of $7,348,000, the Florida Lottery said.

Holahan purchased the $25 scratch-off game at Buddy Boys Country store on 8430 Country Road 13 in St. Augustine, the Florida Lottery said. She overcame 1-in-8.1 million odds to win.

The store will also receive a $20,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.