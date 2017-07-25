Former FGCU forward transferring to Arkansas-Little Rock

FORT MYERS, Fla. Former Florida Gulf Coast University forward Rayjon Tucker is transferring to Arkansas-Little Rock, he said Monday.

Tucker, who’ll be a junior this year, will have to sit out this season due to NCAA transfer rules.

A skilled dunker, Tucker averaged 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game last year for the Eagles. FGCU head coach Joe Dooley called the decision to release him from his scholarship a mutual one.

Dooley and Tucker butted heads at times, and Tucker was one of two members of the team who were arrested on marijuana possession charges last year. The other player, guard Reggie Reid, left the team soon after the end of last season.