Englewood or Englewood Beach? Name change under consideration

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. The community now known simply as Englewood could soon be renamed Englewood Beach in an attempt to boost tourism.

The change would be part of rebranding efforts to highlight the county’s most popular attractions. The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce formed a committee to look into how a name change could help increase tourism.

“The Englewood chamber is just trying to see if it makes sense for us to be involved in helping to maximize the efforts of Charlotte County tourism (officials) as they promote our community,” said Ed Hill, Englewood chamber executive director.

Some residents aren’t on board with the idea.

“We’re already on the map and by changing the name I don’t think it’s going to increases tourism or help our growth more than we’re already growing,” Misty Raines said.

The idea is still in its infancy. There are no set plans or even official proposals to change the name, and the chamber plans to solicit input from officials and the public before making a decision on the matter.