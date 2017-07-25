2 Cape Coral men arrested in Sievers home burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the burglary of the home of Mark and Teresa Sievers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies stopped a Ford Explorer after the driver made an illegal right turn from Victoria Avenue onto U.S. 41, according to an arrest report. The driver, later identified as Robert Salyers, 29, of Cape Coral, was nervous and breathing heavily, deputies said.

Deputy Chris Scavo then noticed a cardbord box, similar to a UPS delivery box, with the Sievers’ address, and recognized the name from media coverage of Teresa Sievers’ murder and the arrest of Mark Sievers for the killing, according to the report.

Salyers was taken in for further questioning, and deputies determined probable cause for the home break-in.

Salyers is facing burglary and larceny charges, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report. His bond was set at $15,000. He paid his bond and was released Saturday night.

Alexander Cesario, 29, of Cape Coral, was also involved in the burglary, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested Monday and faces burglary and larceny charges.

Cesario’s bond was set at $15,000 and he is schedule to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

The break-in happened sometime between July 6 and July 11 at the Sievers’ Jarvis Road home in Bonita Springs, deputies said. This is the second time in the last two months that the empty home was broken into.

Items taken, including nude photos and sex toys, totaled approximately $755 in value, according to deputies.

Salyer’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Mark Sievers is charged with first-degree murder in what investigators described as a murder-for-hire plot. He is in jail without bond and awaiting trial.