Parents prepare to return to court in Charlie Gard case

Published: July 24, 2017 5:50 AM EDT
This is an undated hand out photo of Charlie Gard provided by his family, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London. The parents of a terminally-ill baby boy lost the final stage of their legal battle on Tuesday, June27, 2017 to take him out of a British hospital to receive treatment in the U.S., after a European court agreed with previous rulings that the baby should be taken off life support. (Family of Charlie Gard via AP)

LONDON (AP) The parents of a critically ill infant are returning to court for the latest stage in their effort to seek permission to take the child to the United States for medical treatment.

Britain’s High Court is considering new evidence in the case of Charlie Gard. The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.

Doctors say that the treatment won’t help and could cause the child pain.

The judge has scheduled a two-day hearing to consider fresh evidence, after the doctor who was to conduct the treatment came to London to evaluate the child.

Last week Great Ormond Street Hospital told the parents that a report on the latest scan of Charlie’s brain made for “sad reading.”