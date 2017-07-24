Medical episode leads to crash, car fire on I-75

NAPLES, Fla. A man was hospitalized with minor injuries after a car fire Monday near mile marker 106 on Interstate 75.

Zachary Jackson, 39, of Naples, suffered a medical episode while traveling southbound around 3:08 p.m. in a 2009 Kia Spectra, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

One of the Kia’s front tires blew out, and the medical episode prompted Jackson to press on the accelerator, taking the car off the road and into a fence, the FHP said. Jackson was pulled from the car before it caught on fire and taken to Naples Community Hospital downtown.

The Greater Naples Fire Department extinguished the blaze, according to the FHP. Jackson was wearing his seat belt, alcohol was not a factor and no citations were given.