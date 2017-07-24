McCain to return to Senate floor ahead of health care vote

WASHINGTON (AP) Sen. John McCain’s office says he will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of a key health care vote.

McCain, who last week was diagnosed with brain cancer, tweeted a link to a statement on his website. His presence is considered critical to Republican hopes of passing a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Look forward to returning to Senate tomorrow to continue work on health care reform, defense bill & #RussiaSanctions https://t.co/VQBtovnwF1 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea,” the statement reads.