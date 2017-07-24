Man attacked by alligator at Charlotte County retention pond

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A man in his 60s was attacked by an alligator Monday morning at a retention pond near Kings Highway and Suncoast Boulevard, Charlotte County Fire and EMS said.

The man sustained multiple bites at a pond located at 23970 Suncoast Blvd. at about 10:20 a.m., authorities said. He was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Monday’s incident is the latest in a string of alligator attacks across Southwest Florida, including a man who was bit at DeSoto Veterans Memorial Park on July 17, a 71-year-old woman who was attacked in Fort Myers on July 9 and a 51-year-old man who is keeping the head of the alligator that attacked him on July 7.