Golden Gate burglary, sexual battery suspect sought

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. A woman was beaten and sexually battered early Sunday morning inside her home near Golden Gate Parkway, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. while she was asleep inside a house north of Golden Gate Parkway and east of Santa Barbara Boulevard, deputies said. The home was also burglarized.

Investigators urge area residents to lock their doors, report suspicious behavior and stay vigilant, according to deputies. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the third sexual battery incident in the Golden Gate area reported to authorities. The first incident happened in August 2016, and the second on June 18. The suspect connected to the first two incidents remains at large.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300, or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 to make an anonymous tip.