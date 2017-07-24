Fort Myers stabbing suspect acquitted of similar charge in 2010

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man wanted by police in a fatal stabbing has faced a similar charge before.

Jeremy Lee Rose is accused of killing 31-year-old Javier Medina on Friday. Rose was acquitted in 2010 of the deadly stabbing of his best friend after his attorney argued he acted in self-defense.

The stabbing of Medina took place after he and Rose got into an argument, Fort Myers police said. Medina, who was stabbed multiple times, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Fort Myers police consider Rose to be armed and dangerous and believe he fled the scene in a green Chevrolet Suburban. He’s skilled at hiding and has beaten his father in his past, family members said.

A woman who spoke with Rose on Friday shortly before the stabbing said she immediately sensed he was dangerous.

“It makes me feel terrible,” said Julie Kraft, one of Medina’s neighbors. “Everybody’s in danger as long as this guy is out.”