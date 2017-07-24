Former Fort Myers housing authority official to plead guilty

FORT MYERS, Fla. A former Housing Authority of Fort Myers official has agreed to plead guilty to stealing thousands from the federally funded program, court filings show.

Twaski Jackson, the former director of client services, admits to taking $76,766.30 from the city housing authority and another $10,000 from the Lee County Housing Authority, according to the filings. He’ll pay restitution in those amounts as part of a plea agreement.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in turn agrees to no further charges and to recommend sentencing on the lighter end of the scale. Each of the two counts against Jackson carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The plea deal must still be approved by the court. A hearing is set for Aug. 1.

Jackson resigned from the housing authority in May 2016 after working there for more than a decade, The News-Press reported.