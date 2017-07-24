Family, friends mark 1 year Club Blu mass shooting anniversary
FORT MYERS, Fla. Family and friends will gather at the former Club Blu on Monday to mark the one year anniversary of a shooting outside the facility that killed two teens and injured 18 others.
Stef’an Strawder, 18, and Sean Archilles, 14, were killed outside the Evens Avenue building following a teen party.
Dozens are expected to gather outside the building at 6 p.m.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
