Family, friends mark 1 year Club Blu mass shooting anniversary

FORT MYERS, Fla. Family and friends will gather at the former Club Blu on Monday to mark the one year anniversary of a shooting outside the facility that killed two teens and injured 18 others.

Stef’an Strawder, 18, and Sean Archilles, 14, were killed outside the Evens Avenue building following a teen party.

Dozens are expected to gather outside the building at 6 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.