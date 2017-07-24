Car ends up in canal, with wipers still going, after Cape crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. A car wound up in a canal — with its windshield wipers still running — after a Monday afternoon crash.
No one was hurt in the wreck near Country Club Boulevard and Southeast 10th Street, and the driver was able to get out of the car, police said. The car was eventually pulled from the canal.
WINK News livestreamed footage from the scene:
No further information was immediately available.
|Reporter:
|Brooke Shafer
Taylor Bisacky
TaylorWINKNews