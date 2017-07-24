Cape council to mull portions of proposed 2018 budget

CAPE CORAL, Fla. City Council will examine some of the assessment sections of the proposed 2018 budget at a meeting Monday.

Council members are expected to break down the potential fees associated with the proposed city budget. Trash fees, storm water and fire protection fees could increase for Cape Coral homeowners.

The city manager proposes cutting property taxes — for the fourth time in five years — which could be possible due to the rising property values throughout Cape Coral.

This meeting comes after the proposed budget’s announcement on Friday, however formal discussion will not happen until September.

The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers at 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.