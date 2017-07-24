Beach wheelchair gives Cape Coral girl sense of independence

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Allie Lehman is a 10-year-old girl with spina bifida — and a new way to get to the beach.

The Cape Coral girl was presented with a beach wheelchair July 16 from a nonprofit organization called Alabama Angels during a Fort Myers Miracle game.

“It’s like I’m independent, so that’s awesome, and I can do things by myself,” Allie said.

Tyler Thompson, executive director for the organization, started the nonprofit just for these sorts of moments.

“It’s an amazing experience to be able to see their reaction getting on the beach for the first time or in a long time,” said Thompson, who also has spina bifida.

Allie’s family rarely took trips to the beach because there wasn’t a way to get her there, said Kris, her mother.

The beach wheelchair provides a sense of newfound freedom for Allie.

“We live in Florida and this is what she should be doing as a child of her age,” Kris said. “This is part of living in Florida.”

Alabama Angels hopes to give away one wheelchair a month, and has gifted five wheelchairs since its founding. Click here for more information.