Arrest made in south Fort Myers bank robbery

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A man was arrested Monday in connection to a July 7 bank robbery, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Trevon Armstrong, 24, is accused of walking into the Chase bank at 15501 McGregor Blvd., showing the teller a note, and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. He did not display a weapon, Crime Stoppers said at the time.

He’s in custody without bond facing robbery and probation violation charges. Armstrong has previously faced charges related to drugs, weapons, burglary, theft and resisting arrest.