3 pounds marijuana found at Port Charlotte traffic stop

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 28-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after Charlotte County deputies found more than three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop at Catherine and Cellini avenues, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and a K-9 unit investigated around 2 a.m. on Saturday and discovered 3.15 pounds of marijuana in three large vacuum sealed bags inside the trunk of a vehicle driven by Zachary Alan-Charles LaFlair.

LaFlair is facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said. Bond has not been set.