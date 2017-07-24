16-year-old Port St. Lucie girl reported missing

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. A missing child alert was issued Monday morning for a 16-year-old girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Jada Hallums was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of SW Natema Road, according to the FDLE. She has a nose ring, two lip rings, a scar on her right ankle, and a “Jada” tattoo written on her left ankle.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue lace top, authorities said. She is known to wear wigs, and could have changed her hair color and style.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-342-0001.