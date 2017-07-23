Woman bitten by small shark in Florida Keys

MIAMI (AP) Coast Guard officials have rushed a woman to the hospital after she was bitten by a small shark.

A Good Samaritan called officials Saturday to report the incident which happened near Snipes Key.

The Coast Guard sent a law enforcement boat key from Key West to transport the woman and her husband to the station where she was awaiting emergency medical services.

The woman was not identified and no other details were released other than that she was in good condition.