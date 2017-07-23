Repairs prompt boil water notice for Fort Myers communities

FORT MYERS, Fla. A precautionary boil water notice was issued Sunday morning after a 16″ water main break was repaired along Treeline Avenue, the Public Works Department said.

The notice applies to the Botanica Lakes, Pelican Preserve and Plantation neighborhoods, according to officials. Area residents should use bottled water boil water at a rolling boil for one minute when cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

It’s unclear when the advisory will be lifted.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 239-321-7608.