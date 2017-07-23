$100K bond set for Fort Myers suspect in deadly June crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 35-year-old man arrested in connection to a deadly June crash on Colonial Boulevard received a $100,000 bond Sunday, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Jadell Gilyard, of Fort Myers, faces DUI manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter charges, according to police. He was arrested Saturday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on June 2 at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82, police said. Zavante Napper, 22, a passenger, was killed in the wreck.

Gilyard’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.