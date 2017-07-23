1 killed in Glades County crash

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. One person was killed, and another was critically injured early Sunday morning on U.S. 27, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 2011 Chevy Silverado truck traveled northeast onto the east shoulder of U.S. 27 and hit a railroad crossing gate around 5:04 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Boar Hammock Ranch Road, according to the FHP. The northbound lane of U.S. 27 is blocked.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital after suffering critical injuries, State troopers said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to State troopers.