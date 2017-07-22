NavStar employee injured by nearby lightning strike at RSW

FORT MYERS, Fla. A NavStar Aviation employee was reportedly injured after lightning struck a nearby airplane Saturday afternoon at the Southwest Florida International Airport, Lee County Port Authority spokeswoman Vicki Moreland said.

The victim was injured at around 12 p.m. at the Southwest Florida International Airport on 11000 Terminal Access Rd, Moreland said.

The lightning bolt struck a Sun Country aircraft and the shock hit the victim who was standing nearby, Moreland said.

The victim was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, Moreland said.

No further information was immediately available.