Man killed in Fort Myers stabbing, suspect sought

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 37-year-old man is at large Saturday afternoon in connection to a fatal stabbing on Grove Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The stabbing happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday on the 1900 block of Grove Avenue, police said.

Jeremy Lee Rose, who recently moved to Fort Myers from Alabama, got into an argument with Javier Medina, 31, of Fort Myers, and stabbed him multiple times, police said.

Medina was taken to Lee Memorial hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Rose, who faces charges of homicide, fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. It is believed he is driving a green Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.