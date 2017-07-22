2 dead, 1 injured in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash Friday afternoon on Pine Island Road, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened at around 3:20 p.m. on the intersection of Northeast Pine Island Road and Commerce Creek Boulevard, police said.

Justin Reed Collins, 31, of North Fort Myers, was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on Commerce Creek Boulevard and attempted to cross Pine Island Road, police said.

Collins collided into an oncoming 2005 Dodge Dakota truck being driven by Gilberto Valentin Hernandez Jr., 20, of North Fort Myers, police said.

Collins and his passenger Myles Cody Goss, 31, of Lantana, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Hernandez Jr. was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.