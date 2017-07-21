Sarasota doctor accused of practicing without license

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A Sarasota urologist is accused of issuing bogus cancer diagnoses and practicing without a license.

Ronald E. Wheeler, 70, of the 800 block of Boulevard of the Arts, was arrested Thursday, two days after Sarasota police raided his offices on a search warrant.

Wheeler diagnosed multiple patients with cancer using only a biopsy and sold them on a $46,000 experimental treatment, Florida Department of Health files show. At least one patient was misdiagnosed.

Proper diagnosis requires a biopsy. Four patients filed complaints, which led to Wheeler losing his license.

Patients who had contact with Wheeler on or after April 20, 2017 are urged to contact Sarasota police Det. Doug Vollmer at 941-954-7080.