Port Orange woman, 64, killed in Hendry County crash

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. A 64-year-old Port Orange woman was killed Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle wreck on State Road 78 near Tobias Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Penny S. Stalker was on a motorcycle operated by Dean Robert Stalker, 65, that was stopped on the shoulder, troopers said. The motorcycle then turned in front of a truck driven by David Lee Cain, 71, of Okeechobee, troopers said.

Both motorcycle riders were thrown from the vehicle, troopers said. Dean Stalker was taken to Hendry Regional Hospital with serious injuries while Penny Stalker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was not involved in the wreck, troopers said.