Competency exams ordered for Naples man accused of killing wife, children

EAST NAPLES, Fla. A judge ordered a competency exam Friday morning for the 41-year-old man accused of killing his wife and five children in 2009 by slitting their throats.

Mesac Damas did not want his lawyer to represent him and he is scheduled to return to court on August 18.

Damas faces six counts of first-degree murder and could face the death penalty if a jury unanimously agrees on a guilty verdict.

Damas’ attorneys claimed he had a traumatic brain injury and a long history of mental illness, according to court documents.

His trial is set to start on September 5.