Lehigh man accused of killing dog for siding with girlfriend

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A man complained a dog always took his girlfriend’s side in an argument before fatally stabbing it, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mike M. Lado, 26, of the 2200 block of Leda Avenue, was arrested Wednesday and faces an animal cruelty charge after the death of a pit bull named Blue.

Lando came home drunk early Wednesday morning and got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest report. Lado said the dog showed favoritism toward his girlfriend, went into the kitchen, and stabbed the dog twice when the dog approached him.

The dog wasn’t being aggressive when it followed him into the kitchen, the girlfriend told deputies.

An autopsy will be conducted on the dog in the coming days. Lado remains in custody on $5,000 bond.