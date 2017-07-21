Garage, bake sale to benefit boy with rare medical condition

FORT MYERS, Fla. A large estate and bake sale will benefit a local 7-year-old boy suffering from a rare medical condition.

The founders of Norman Love Confections will host the sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Cal Cover Drive to benefit Cole Williams, the son of one of their employees.

“Cole is a beloved member of the Norman Love Confections family and has been battling a life-threatening infection since early June,” the company president Norman Love said.

The home will be filled with items donated by the community and people will be able to walk through the home and purchase anything they like.

“My wife Mary and our entire Norman Love Confections family are pulling together to help the Williams family during this difficult time and we appreciate the outpouring of support from our customers and the community,” Love said.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the Williams family to help with the medical expenses.

Cole just presented Mary Love with @NormanLoveCandy flowers to say thank you for throwing a sale to help him. pic.twitter.com/qUer9M3Q2v — John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) July 21, 2017