Board to decide on disability pension for former Punta Gorda officer

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The Punta Gorda Police Officer’s Pension Fund Board will determine Friday morning if the former officer accused of fatally shooting a 73-year-old woman during a training exercise is eligible for a disability pension.

Lee Coel, who faces charges of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of retired librarian Mary Knowlton during a “shoot, don’t shoot” scenario in August 2016, filed for a disability pension in June.

Coel claims he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder following the shooting, the Charlotte Sun reported.

A jury determined on June 29 Police Chief Tom Lewis was not responsible for the actions resulting in Knowlton’s death. Central to the Lewis trial was whether Lewis had the proper safety protocols in place, and whether Coel violated those policies.

The city placed Lewis on paid administrative leave the day after he was charged with culpable negligence and a second-degree misdemeanor. Lewis will remain on leave until an internal investigation is complete.

Coel, who will face trial next year, used his personal weapon loaded with live ammunition, as opposed to blanks, during the deadly training exercise.

The board is expected to make a decision at 10 a.m. at Punta Gorda City Hall.

