At least 1 dead in Pine Island Road crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. At least one person was killed Friday afternoon in a crash that closed Pine Island Road in both directions, the Cape Coral Police Department said.
The wreck took place near the intersection with Hancock Creek South Boulevard not far from North Fort Myers, according to police, who are asking drivers to avoid the area.
The crash involved a pickup truck and a sedan. It’s unclear exactly when it happened.
No further information is immediately available.
|Reporter:
|Nicole Valdes
NValdesWINK