2 arrested in south Fort Myers Walmart TV thefts

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Two men were arrested Friday in the theft of three televisions from a Walmart.

Anonymous tips led authorities to Timothy Ray Retherford Jr., 32, and Douglas Jones, 28, both of the same address on the 200 block of Leeland Heights Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Both were taken into custody Friday and are accused of taking two 55-inch Samsung televisions and a 32-inch Element television early Sunday morning. They face counts of grand theft and resisting an officer.

Jones faces an additional count related to drug paraphernalia.

A female suspect was identified but isn’t facing charges, Crime Stoppers said.