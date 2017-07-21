2 arrested in Port Charlotte grow house bust

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Two people were arrested Thursday in connection to a marijuana grow house bust, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Port Charlotte residents Barbara Lee Green, 70, and Michael Darrell Green, 58, were accused of operating a marijuana drug house on the 12000 block of Minot Avenue, deputies said.

Illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, various lights, timers, circuit breakers and hydroponic fertilizer were found inside of the home, deputies said. A total of 39.09 pounds of cannabis and more than $2,000 were also found.

Barbara Lee Green and Michael Darrell Green remained at the Charlotte County Jail Friday. They are facing charges of trafficking cannabis more than 25 pounds, manufacturing cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.