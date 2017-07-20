San Carlos Park homicide suspects to face judge

FORT MYERS, Fla. Three suspects arrested in connection to the death of a 23-year-old man in San Carlos Park will appear in court Thursday morning.

Christopher Daniel Ward Jr., 21, of the 1700 block of Raleigh Street, as well as Lehigh Acres residents Dejerion Jamar Stewart, 22, of the 3200 block of 17th Street West, and Rodney Stephon Ivery, of the 2700 block of 22nd Street are accused of killing Jonathan Delices, of North Port.

The trio face homicide charges. Ward faces an additional two counts of failure to appear in court.

The incident took place on July 11 when deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the 19000 block Pine Run Lane, just west of Three Oaks Parkway, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Mike Scott said he hopes the latest arrest will help Delices’ family find justice.

“The three individuals arrested for this senseless murder will now be held accountable for their crimes,” Scott said in a statement.