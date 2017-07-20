Police: Upset Homeowner Fired On AT&T Trucks Parked Out Front

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) Cell phone video rolled on a terrifying scene for some AT&T workers in Hialeah as a 64-year-old retired man starts firing his gun at their trucks.

Hialeah Police say the shooting happened in a neighborhood off S.E. 5th Place and 7th Avenue just after 11 a.m.

“AT&T bucket trucks were working on some overhead phone lines on utility poles,” said Sgt. Carl Zogby with Hialeah Police. “The owner of the house came out, he was upset the trucks were parked in front of his house, asked them to move. They said, ‘We’ll move in a few minutes, we’re just working on the poles. We’re supposed to be here.’”

But the homeowner, identified as Jorge Jove, went back in his house, came back with a gun and fired at least a dozen shots at the men’s trucks, according to police.

One of the workers is heard on his cell phone calling 911.

“There’s a guy shooting at the tires, he’s shooting at the truck and everything,” he said.

“He flattened their tires, shot into the bodies of the truck,” said Sgt. Zogby. “He shot out one of the radiators of the truck, so we’re trying to determine whether he was actually trying to shoot the workers or just shoot the vehicles.”

Jove was taken into custody and spent the rest of the afternoon being questioned by police. He did not answer any questions from reporters as he was transported from Hialeah Police to jail.

“We don’t have any negative information about him, about any criminal history from any of his neighbors,” said Sgt. Zogby. “He seemed to be a quiet man and something made him snap today. This is a very irrational act that he committed there.”

Hialeah Police say Jove spend 34 years with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue before he retired. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was not able to confirm his previous employment as of late Wednesday night.

Police say Jove is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and 2 counts of felony vandalism.

A spokesperson for AT&T says the company’s grateful no one was hurt and they’re working with law enforcement on the investigation.

CBS4 shared video from a viewer of the shooting on Facebook: