News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Hurricane Central
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
88°
Broken Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
DUI arrest made in deadly south Fort Myers crash
Groups to train volunteers to record police interactions
Proposal would limit lawn-watering time on Fort Myers Beach
Ex-Lexington Middle teacher files suit against Lee County schools
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41
Drive provides Immokalee children with school supplies, shoes
Auction of Madonna’s panties, love letter from Tupac halted
Customer threatened to shoot someone over bad sandwich
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
FGCU’s new 5’3″ point guard
Dunbar football twins Rocky, Shocky Jacques-Louis look to future
Federer wins 8th Wimbledon title, beating Cilic in final
Falcons linebacker, Fort Myers native hosts free youth football camp
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
Consumer Reports: Link exists between ACA, fewer bankruptcies
Complaints mount against Fort Myers event planning company
Reading this on free wifi? You may want to rethink that
Save big: Buy your own internet modem
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Proposal would limit lawn-watering time on Fort Myers Beach
Arcadia woman city’s first to install private tornado shelter
Family mourns 23-year-old man killed in San Carlos shooting
Kindness is focus of psychologist’s parenting technique
Hurricane Central
88°
Home
Preps
FGCU’s new 5’3″ point guard
FGCU’s new 5’3″ point guard
Published:
July 20, 2017 6:37 PM EDT
Wednesday’s 6pm sportscast
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media