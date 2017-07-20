Ex-Lexington Middle teacher files suit against Lee County schools

FORT MYERS, Fla. A former Lexington Middle School teacher is suing the School District of Lee County, alleging disability discrimination.

Amie Johnson, who taught math at the school from July 2013 until the district chose not to renew her contract in 2015, received positive reviews until taking time off for two hip surgeries, the suit says.

When she returned, she was criticized for not being able to move around the classroom and for appearing “gimpy,” according to the suit.

She’s seeking an undisclosed amount of lost wages, insurance costs and benefits. The school district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.