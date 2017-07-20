East Naples among post-prison options O.J. Simpson is considering

EAST NAPLES, Fla. O.J. Simpson’s release is still months away and it’s unclear where he’ll go when he’s a free man.

But the East Naples home of Tom Scotto, one of his best friends, could be his next destination.

Scotto was one of the few people allowed in a room with Simpson on Thursday as he spoke with the Nevada parole board that green-lighted his release as soon as Oct. 1.

He stood aside Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm Lavergne, as Lavergne addressed the question of where Simpson will live once paroled from his armed robbery sentence. Simpson is thinking about moving in with Scotto, Lavergne said, but he hasn’t made a decision yet.

“That’s undetermined right now,” Lavergne said, “but I will tell you this in the interest of just giving you a little teaser. Mr. Simpson has plenty of options, OK, he has plenty of options, so that’s whether he’s gonna be with Mr. Scotto or anything else, that’s to be determined.”

Simpson said during the hearing that he’d like to move to Florida, but he didn’t say exactly where. He lived in Kendall, south of Miami, before he was imprisoned more than eight years ago.

Scotto lives in The Enclave, a small gated community adjacent to Calusa Park Elementary School near Davis and Santa Barbara boulevards. Some of the condos inside are listed for slightly less than $200,000, according to Zillow, a real estate website.

Simpson’s former Kendall home is on the market for more than $1 million.

The Enclave community has a pool, a dog park and a gym, where Enclave resident Brad Means figures he might see Simpson if he moves in. Means isn’t concerned about the prospect of living next to the celebrity who was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in 1995.

“As long as he is a good citizen to society, I have no problem with him being a neighbor,” Means said.