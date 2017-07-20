DUI arrest made in deadly south Fort Myers crash

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A Fort Myers man has been arrested and faces a DUI manslaughter charge stemming from a deadly October 2016 crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Pascal Davis, 30, is accused of having a derivative of cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his system when he was involved in the fiery wreck Oct. 21 at Michael G. Rippe Parkway and Briarcliff Road.

Erin Gorney, 26, of Naples, was killed and John Anderson, 33, of Punta Gorda, was seriously hurt, the FHP said.

Davis also faces charges of DUI with serious injury and DUI with property damage.