Drive provides Immokalee children with school supplies, shoes

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can help help ensure children in Immokalee have what they need for the upcoming school year.

The Guadalupe Center and Laces of Love have partnered in the 25th annual Back to School Shoes and Supplies Drive.

Those interested can make a monetary donation to the Guadalupe Center or bring school supplies and new children’s shoes from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. until Friday to the following locations:

Guadalupe Center’s development office at 2640 Golden Gate Parkway 106 in Naples

Snyderman’s Shoes of Naples, Tanglewood Market Place at 4901 Tamiami Trial N. in Naples

Guadalupe Resale and Consignment Shop at 8100 Trail Blvd. in Naples

Guadalupe Center at 509 Hope Circle in Immokalee

Dawn Monteclavo, president of the Guadalupe Center, feels giving students supplies helps instill tools and habits for success.

“With the right guidance and support, we believe we can help these children succeed at school, and break the cycle of poverty through education,” Monteclavo said in a statement. “A pair of donated shoes goes a long way to bring smiles and confidence as they prepare for the new school year.”

For more information, visit the Guadalupe Center’s website.