Century Link tower outage affects hundreds in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. Hundreds of Century Link customers will experience service interruption Thursday following a cell tower outage, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The service is expected to be restored to 400 hundred customers by 7 p.m.

The outage affected homes and businesses with land lines on the south side of Immokalee Road from Collier Boulevard to Randall Boulevard, deputies said. Cell phone service was also affected.

Verizon Wireless customers are not expected to experience difficulty as the company is programmed to a different cell tower, deputies said.

Customers are advised to text 911 in the case of an emergency or contact the sheriff’s office through an internet phone service.