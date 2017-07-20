Cape Coral woman, 60, succumbs to injuries from March crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A pedestrian involved in a March crash on Cape Coral Parkway succumbed to her injuries Sunday, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Diane M. Vivona, 60, of Cape Coral, was hit by a white Toyota Camry when she was crossing the west lane of Cape Coral Parkway West near SW 23rd Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on March 20, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota, Cory M. Jakubuwski, 22, of Cape Coral, said he was unable to stop to avoid a crash by the time he saw Vivona, police said. He suffered minor injuries.

Vivona was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to police. She was later placed on hospice care prior to her death, which resulted from injuries sustained in the crash.