Cape Coral woman, 44, killed in Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was killed, and another person was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Summerlin Road, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Angela Carole Tresenriter, 44, of Cape Coral, was killed after a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Pavel Naranjo Jr., 31, of Cape Coral, lost control and struck a curb around 6:13 a.m. on Summerlin Road near the intersection of Summerlin Commons Way, police said.

Following the collision, Tresenriter was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Naranjo Jr. was taken to Lee Memorial hospital with critical injuries.

Alcohol and speed are possible factors in the crash, and criminal charges are pending, police said.