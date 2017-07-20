2 sustain life-threatening injuries in Wednesday State Road 80 crash

FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. A 17-year-old boy involved in a Wednesday crash on State Road 80 was accused of reckless driving, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jaron Jacob Hubbard, of Fort Myers, was driving a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle south from the access road of the McDonald’s at 14551 State Road 80 near Buckingham Road, deputies said.

Hubbard collided into an Audi Q7 being driven by Ashley Nichole Mclaney, 37, of Fort Myers, making a legal u-turn, deputies said. The motorcycle and Hubbard’s passenger, William Flynn, 18, of Fort Myers were pinned underneath the Audi.

A medical helicopter transported Hubbard and Flynn to Lee Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said. McLaney sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Hubbard was found at fault for careless driving, deputies said.