TVs stolen from south Fort Myers Walmart

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Three suspects accused of stealing three televisions from a Walmart on Six Mile Cypress Parkway are at large, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday.

The robbery happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Walmart on 14821 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Crime Stoppers said.

The suspects are accused of taking two 55-inch Samsung television sets and a 32-inch Element television set, Crime Stoppers said. The suspects loaded the items into their cart and walked past the cash registers without paying.

A store employee attempted to grab the shopping cart from them but was unable to, Crime Stoppers said. The suspects were last seen in a red van, possibly a Volkswagen.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app. All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.