Suspect sought in Fort Myers dollar store armed robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. A suspect is at large following an armed robbery Tuesday night at a dollar store on Fowler Street, Fort Myers police Lt. Jay Rodriguez said.

The robbery happened at around 10:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar store on 2222 Fowler St., police said.

The suspect took cash from the store and fled the scene, police said. No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.